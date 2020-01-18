Nigeria: 608 Repentant Boko Haram Insurgents Currently Undergoing Rehabilitation - Military

18 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The military authority says no fewer than 608 repentant Boko Haram insurgents are currently undergoing De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) Programme by Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) at Malam-Sidi, Gombe State.

Brig:- Gen. Musa Ibrahim, Commandant DRR Camp OSC made this known when the Managing Director, North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mr. Mohammed Alkali visited the camp on Saturday.

He said 14 of the repentant insurgents were foreigners from Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

Ibrahim said: "From inception, we received 893 out of which 286 graduated and were returned to their respective states and countries for reintegration".

He said the personnel in the camp were working diligently with the mandate of OSC in conformity with international best practices.

According to him, the success of the programme will go a long way in restoring peace and security to the North East in particular and the country as a whole.

Ibrahim said the programme was in need of five Hilux vans, additional vocational center, accommodation for camp staff and clients, and prompt release of funds to run the power generator among others.

In his remarks, Alkali said the purpose of his visit was to have an on the spot appreciation of how the programme has been run.

He said NEDC would do everything possible to ensure that the programme succeeded by providing them with facilities needed.

"Mr. President established this organisation and the NEDC with the mandate to make sure peace came back to the region as it was before in terms of development", he said.

He, therefore, urged unrepentant insurgents who were still in the bushes causing mayhem to come and embrace peace and live a normal life.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alkali also interacted with the repentant insurgents and inspected the camp facilities.

NAN reports that a cross-section of the clients expressed delight in the Federal Government intervention to rehabilitate them even after collateral damages they had caused the country.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

