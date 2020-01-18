West Africa: Border Closure Not Meant to Punish Nigeria's Neighbours - Buhari

18 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Rasheed Sobowale

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the partial closure of Nigeria's borders was not meant to punish her neighbours, but to strengthen the country's security and economy.

Speaking at a meeting with a selected group of the Nigerian Community in the United Kingdom, the President explained that the period of closure will be used for stock-taking on threats to the nation's security and economy.

He noted that Nigerian farmers have been celebrating the closure which has drastically reduced smuggling of agricultural produce as well as arms and ammunition.

President Buhari attributed the country's virtual food security position to the "very good last three rainy seasons;" the federal government's reduction in the price of fertilizers by 50 per cent and the presidential directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria not to give foreign exchange for food imports thereby saving the nations billions of naira.

Commending Nigerians in the Diaspora for their huge home remittances - more than $25 billion in 2018 - the President also lauded their individual performances in their various fields of expertise.

Explaining the achievements of his administration in implementing its three-point campaign agenda by focusing on fixing the economy, providing security and tackling corruption, the President said Nigeria's "huge, vibrant youth population" have been encouraged to go back to the farms and are "living decent and respectable lifestyles."

On security, he said "it is common sense that you can only run the country if it is secured," adding that the country "has not done badly in the North East."

Describing the havoc done by corruption to the image and economy of Nigeria as "terrible," President Buhari said that his administration has now focused on retrieving stolen fixed assets and returning the proceeds of the sale "to the treasury through the Treasury Single Account (TSA)," so that nobody can return them back to the convicts even after his tenure.

He congratulated the current World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, who was the cynosure of all eyes during the meeting, on regaining his world championship belt, as well as putting Nigeria "on the world map again like Hogan Bassey."

On his part, Joshua, who later presented his belts to the President, pledged to "stand up for Nigeria anytime you need me."

Various speakers lauded the President's commitment to bequeathing a lasting legacy.

A renowned research biochemist, Adebayo Olamideji, went down memory lane to recall President Buhari's nationalistic disposition by his decision to save 1,250 Nigerian students from Oyo State studying abroad from indebtedness and shame when he was military Head of State by agreeing to pay over $6.2 million.

Comparing him to former British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, Oladimeji said the President has started "turning Nigeria around for good," urging him not to allow detractors to "grind him down."

The meeting with the Nigerian Community was coordinated by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who described President Buhari as "diaspora-friendly," while the President commended her for efforts in coordinating the affairs of diaspora Nigerians in different parts of the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Conflict
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.