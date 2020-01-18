Malawi: Mutharika Appoints DPP Social Media Operative As Special Assistant

President Peter Mutharika has appointed an ardent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporter Mzuzu-based Julius Mithi as his special assistant.

This has happened just weeks after the government promoted the civil servant to P4.

Kamuzu Palace sources said Mutharika has appointed Mithi amid concerns from DPP social media cadets that they are not fully rewarded for their job.

Immediately after the appointment, Mithi found himself in a plane to the United Kingdom as part of the presidential delegation during the uk-Africa Investment summit.

Mithi is in London as part of State House presidential entrouge.

Recently, the government also rewarded other DPP cadet social media propagandists such as Greyson Chapita to controller of News at MBC, Justice Mponda to chief State House press officer, among others.