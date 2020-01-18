Nigeria: Suspected Arsonists Raze PDP Building in Enugu

18 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) building in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State has been burnt down by unknown arsonists.

The incident is linked to the understanding among candidates in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The PDP chairman in Nsukka local government area, Fabian Onah, confirmed this in a chat with journalists on Saturday, saying he was called in the morning that part of the building has been set ablaze.

Onah said: "When I got the call, I immediately rushed to the party office to see for myself the level of the inferno and damages caused by the incident.

"The target was my office as everything in the office was destroyed by fire.

"All the chairs, tables, documents, and other office equipment were destroyed."

The PDP chairman said he was told the arsonists scaled the party office, broke up the window blinds, pour petrol, light up a fire and the office went up on inflames

"I wonder could be the intention of those behind the act.

"Other parts of the party office are not torched as those behind the crime concentrated on my office where vital documented are stored."

