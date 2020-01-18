Nigeria: PDP Tackles Oshiomhole, Accuses Him of 'Politicising Injustice'

18 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan has chided the All Progressives Congress, APC, national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for what it called his politicisation of injustice.

The party described as loathsome that Oshiomhole could "resort to hauling insults and gutter language on Nigerians, including PDP leaders, in his desperate bid to divert public attention from the perversion of justice by the Supreme Court in favour of APC."

The statement read in part: "Oshiomohole's desperation to blur public agitation against the injustice further confirms that APC is in league with Justice Mohammed Tanko-led Supreme Court in perverting justice in the Imo governorship election judgment as well as the heinous plots to use the court to take over other PDP-controlled states of Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa and Benue.

"The PDP is aware of why Oshiomhole has suddenly become the mouthpiece of the Supreme Court.

"We have reliable information that certain Justices of the Court have been blaming APC leaders and the Presidency for compromising and dragging them into the disgraceful plots; the reason Oshiomhole now desperately seeks to politicize the issue and divert public attention as a stop-gap measure.

"This attempt is indeed dead on arrival as the PDP, standing with the generality of Nigerians and lovers of democracy all over the world, will not relent in mobilizing the citizens in pursuit of an end to this and many other injustices that pervade our nation presently.

"Of course, Oshiomhole and Justice Tanko Mohammed are reminded that, as stated by Thomas Jefferson, "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty".

"Nothing, not even the ranting of Adams Oshiomhole, can stop over 180 million Nigerians from speaking out against injustice particularly at the Supreme Court, as injustice to one is injustice to all."

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.