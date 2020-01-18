Nigeria: Protesters Warned Not to Disrupt Peace in Imo

18 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chinonso Aloziei

The Imo state Police command Saturday warned any person or groups that intended to protest against the Supreme Court judgment regarding the Imo governorship election, not to disrupt the existing peace in Imo state.

The police through the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri, said that the command will only support a protest that will not lead to anarchy.

The command stated: "Attention of the Command has been drawn to a planned protest in relation to the Supreme court judgement delivered on the 14/01/19, on the Imo state Governorship election which removed RT.Hon.Emeka Ihedioha and installed His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of IMO state.

"The command wishes to state in clear terms that it is the right of every individual or group to protest about any issue of grieve, but such protest must be carried out in accordance to the provisions of the laws as the protest must not be violent, nor hijacked by hoodlums and used as a tool for looting, chaos and anarchy nor conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace.

"In view of the above, the Command wishes to warn all persons who wish to protest against any genuine grievance to do so in accordance to the provisions of the law as the Command will not tolerate any act or action(s) that is likely cause breach of peace."

The police further said: "The Command in conjunction with all security agencies in the state is determined to protect the lives and properties of all and sundry, as such anyone or group that insights, instigates, procures violence nor conduct itself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

"Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation as arrangements are emplaced to ensure safety and security of all and sundry please."

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.