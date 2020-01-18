Nigeria: PDP Governors Lobbying to Travel With Buhari, Timi Frank Alleges

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that governors of the People Democratic Party (PDP) are the major problem of opposition party in the country.

He alleged that some of them were lobbying to travel with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Frank said aside governor Wike of Rivers State, so many of other opposition party governors were daily lobbying to be in the good books of President Buhari, hence they don't talk on national issues affecting Nigerians negatively.

Reacting to a media report that the PDP was planning to stage a nationwide protest against the Supreme Court ruling in Imo, Frank said the move is belated.

"PDP's planned protest is medicine after death. Why didn't they protest when the former CJN Onnogen was forcefully removed from office? Why didn't they protest when Supreme Court threw out presidential election appeal? Today Nigerians are seeing the result of the forceful removal of Onnogen from office; it's a bit late for PDP to protest."

The Bayelsa born activist specifically condemned in strong term the Abia state governor, who was seen on Friday travelling to London with President Buhari at a time his colleague in Imo (Emeka) was removed as governor.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, Frank said it is shameful that PDP has 16 governors and only one or two is committed to the cause of the party.

He said: "Some PDP governors are the problem of Nigeria. Some of them go to the extent of lobbying the cabal to travel out with the President so as to be on his good books, they are selfish, corrupt, over ambitious and shameless.

"Some of them betrayed the PDP during the last presidential election, and gave the APC 25% in their states in return for not being prosecuted after they leave office and to win their 2nd term."

According to Frank, "a sitting PDP governor said 'If you say you dey there (APC), know I am already there. If you go to APC, I am an APC member. If you go to PDP, I am there', what did the PDP as a party say or do? The PDP as a party could not caution or penalize him and now they want to protest?

"Apart from the governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike and sometimes, the Benue state governor Samuel Ortom, other PDP governors are PDP by the day and APC by night; they fraternize with the APC thereby, rendering PDP incapacitated and unable to function properly and cannot play the role of an effective opposition.

"To show you how incompetent some of the PDP governors are, the Abia state PDP governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, flew to London with Buhari and some APC members in the presidential jet, barely 3 days after a PDP governor colleague of his from the same South-east was robbed through the Supreme Court and his seat given to APC. He was seen smiling and grinning from ear to ear like a child that just tasted chocolate for the first time in his life.

"Instead of telling APC the truth, Ikpeazu is fraternizing with them the same day the PDP was having its NEC meeting, He abandoned the meeting and flew with Buhari to London, as that is more important to him than attending PDP meeting, the party that gave him a platform to become governor.

"Nigerians are helpless today at the hands of APC because some PDP governors have compromised for their selfish interest," Timi Frank said.