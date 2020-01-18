Nigeria: Military Invasion of Bayelsa Community - Scores Reportedly Missing

18 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emem Idio

Some indigenes of the Bilabiri I and II communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State who took refuge in the forest in the wake of Friday's military invasion of the community have still not returned.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Alabini Rural Development Area, (RDA) Hon Frank Seide, whose house was also razed during the military action has condemned the invasion, describing it as "an action taken too far," and has called on the federal government to take steps to addressed the suffering of the displaced people affected.

Seide, who also condemned the kidnappings and killing of some military personnel in the area by some youths, said it sad and regrettable that innocent people including women and children that are suffering from the action, adding that some of the indigenes who fled into the forest were still reported missing.

He said, " It is unfortunate that things in the Niger Delta area are always taken too far. As a community and people, we condemned the military invasion of Bilabiri communities, just as we also condemned in strong terms the heinous crime of some of our disgruntled youths.

"I am one of the victims of the invasion as my building was also razed for no just cause and it is very sad and condemnable and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. As we speak, some of our brothers and sisters who fled are still missing while others including myself, our Monarch and others in the Bilabiri 1&2 Communities have been displaced. We are calling on the federal and state government representatives at all levels to come to our aid at this period."

