Nigeria: Two Killed, Others Injured in Another Gun Attack On Kaduna Village

18 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ahmed Ali

Kafanchan — Two people have been killed while another two were injured following an attack on Gora-Gan community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area on Friday evening.

Speaking in a Telephone interview with Daily Trust, the council chairman, Mr. Elias Manza, who confirmed the incidence, said the attack took place late in the evening while some youths were playing around the village market square.

Mr. Manza explained that the attackers opened fire on the youths, killing two females while two males sustained gun shot wounds and are currently receiving treatment at one hospital in Zonkwa.

He however, advised the people to continue to be vigilant and security cautious as they go about their lawful businesses and report any suspicious movements to security operatives for prompt response.

He also called on the people to stay calm as the security operatives were doing their best in keeping law and order in the area.

