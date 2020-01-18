Kenya: President Uhuru Mourns the Death of Rtd Judge Daniel Aganyanya

18 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid glowing tribute to Retired Judge Daniel Aganyanya, describing him as a great, patriotic Kenyan who cherished the rule of law.

In his message to the family, friends and relatives of Justice Aganyanya, who passed away aged 82 years after suffering a heart attack, the President described the former judge as a strong anti-corruption proponent who spoke and wrote against the vice openly.

"Retired Justice Aganyanya was an independent legal mind. He fearlessly defended the rule of law and believed in separation of powers especially the independence of the judiciary," the Head of State wrote.

He added: "Justice Aganyanya will be remembered as an upright lawyer who stood for what is best for his country. And as a judge, he was noble and a role model who left an indelible mark in the Kenyan legal sector."

President Kenyatta said he was shocked and greatly saddened by the death of Justice Aganyanya and prayed to God to comfort the family at this difficult season of mourning.

"In this hour of mourning, may the Almighty God comfort and strengthen you. My prayers are with you," the President said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.