Kenya: President Uhuru Mourns the Death of Rtd Judge Daniel Aganyanya

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid glowing tribute to Retired Judge Daniel Aganyanya, describing him as a great, patriotic Kenyan who cherished the rule of law.

In his message to the family, friends and relatives of Justice Aganyanya, who passed away aged 82 years after suffering a heart attack, the President described the former judge as a strong anti-corruption proponent who spoke and wrote against the vice openly.

"Retired Justice Aganyanya was an independent legal mind. He fearlessly defended the rule of law and believed in separation of powers especially the independence of the judiciary," the Head of State wrote.

He added: "Justice Aganyanya will be remembered as an upright lawyer who stood for what is best for his country. And as a judge, he was noble and a role model who left an indelible mark in the Kenyan legal sector."

President Kenyatta said he was shocked and greatly saddened by the death of Justice Aganyanya and prayed to God to comfort the family at this difficult season of mourning.

"In this hour of mourning, may the Almighty God comfort and strengthen you. My prayers are with you," the President said.