Kenya: Taifa Open Karate Tourney Starts in Mombasa

The Taifa Open Karate Individual Championship got off to a good start at Greenwood Academy in Mombasa on Saturday with youngsters fighting for slots in the Dubai International tournament.

The two-day championship is organised by the Japan Kenya Shotorenmei (JKS) which is affiliated with the Kenya Karate Federation (KKF) and will select players to participate in the Dubai International Tournament in Sharjah on January 30.

JKS senior instructor Peter Ombima said the of 10 men and three women will leave the country two days before the kick-off of the Dubai event so they can acclimatise.

"We have more than 150 participants in this tournament coming from many parts of the country and we expect to select the winners to make the trip to Dubai," said Ombima.

He thanked Mombasa Maize Millers Limited, Digi Plus, Greenwood Academy, MAFF, Taifa Cable, Legacy and Mpaji Africa for sponsoring the tournament whose winners will walk home with trophies and medals.

AHMED WINS GOLD

In the first event, the boys 7-8 years kata category, Shuaid Ahmed won gold after bagging 25 points with Musab Munawari taking silver (24.6) as Suheil Ghalib (23.4) and Anwar Khalid (22.0) receiving bronze medals.

In the girls' 7-12 years kata event, Chena Kwanja won the gold after garnering 24.4 points with Kelsey Kelley taking silver with 24 points.

In the boys 9-10 years kata, the gold went to Abdul Abdalla (25.4) with Amir Faraj (24.8) taking silver while Muadh Salim (24.2) and Awadh Anwar (24.0) went home with bronze.

In the boys 11-12 years category, the gold medal winner was John Omondi (24.6) with William Kennedy (24.0) taking silver medal. Mohamed Faiz (23.4) and Tonny Omollo (23.6) earned bronze.

In the girls 15-17 years kata, Redempta Imbosa won the gold (24.0), Anshilla Wanjini claimed (23.8) as Teresia Rios (23.8) and Sharon Cheruto (23.10) got bronze.

The senior men's and women events are expected to be held on Sunday.