Malawi/Zimbabwe: Malawi Women U-20 in Late Equaliser Against Zimbabwe

Malawi Under-20 Women's National Football team came from behind with a Yamikani Mhango's late equaliser against Zimbabwe on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Malawi women in intriguing Under-20 World Cup preliminary round qualifier first-leg against Zimbabwe

The Junior She-Flames kicked Off thw encouter on a positive note but they failed to ultilise chances created.

For instance,Tendai Sani and Gladys Phiri were on a serious business as they created a number of chances but Zimbabwe stood firmly at the back.

The visitors also showed some positive signs as they also had a number of scoring opportunity through Talent Bizeki and Shyline Dambamuromo but Malawi goalkeeper Ruth Mhango made wonderful saves.

The two team's went for a half time break without any goal.

In the second half both technical panels made a number of substitutions.

The visitors were first to make substitutions as they introduced Faith Chazhara for Annie Ndura.

The home team as well brought in Eltech Phiri who paved the way for Melicy Lickson.

Malawi went to sleep in the 60th minute as Zimbabwe scored the opener in the through Shyline Dambamuromo.

However, it was super substitute Yamikani Mhango, who came in for Tendai Sani coming to the rescue of Malawi as she scored the crucial equaliser in the 87th minute from a Gladys Banda pass.

Malawi coach Maggie Chombo Sadik said lack of experience contributed to the team's wastefulness in front of goal.

"We could have won this game but we missed a lot of chances in the first half.

"Most of the players were timid I think because it was their first international match.

"When we go back to training, we will polish up in all the areas especially in the striking force", said Chombo.

Her counterpart Rosemary Mugadza was satisfied with a draw away from home.