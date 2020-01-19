Nigeria: Halt Payment of Life Pensions to Council Chairs, Speakers-Serap Asks Abuja Court

19 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court to: "declare the life pension edict/law 2019, passed by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) null, void, illegal and unconstitutional.

Also, to restrain and stop AMAC, its chairman; deputy chairman; speaker; legislature and/or their agents from paying life pensions to former officials, and ultimately, to themselves under the edict/law."

SERAP is also seeking: "an order to direct and compel AMAC, its chairman; deputy chairman; speaker; and legislature to recover all previous payments made under the AMAC life pension edict/law, from those who have already collected pensions, and to return same to the coffers of the council so that the public funds can be spent to provide public goods and services for residents."

The suit followed SERAP's open letter dated 11 October 2019 to Mr Abdullahi Adamu Candido, chairman of AMAC, urging him to: "urgently withdraw and revoke the edict for the unconstitutional and illegal payment of life pensions to former chairmen, vice-chairmen, speakers and other officials of AMAC."

