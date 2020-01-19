Kenya: 5 Terror Suspects Arrested While Carrying Out Surveillance of Whisky River Pub

Nairobi — Five terror suspects have been arrested while carrying out surveillance of a popular club situation on Kiambu Road.

The arrested suspects have since been handed over to Anti- Terrorism Police Unit, include a USA citizen, a Somalia national and a Kenyan.

The group also has two female Somali nationals.

Police recovered a Kenyan Airforce trouser, a jungle green t-shirt and hat, cheques and a MAC Book laptop at the scene of arrest.

Also recovered were a US Passport, one US embassy security card and money in various currencies among them the Kenyan shilling, US dollar and Somalian Shilling.

The five were using a small white saloon vehicle, whose registration is KCR 598M.

This comes even as reports stream in of security agencies repulsing Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu County, after they attempted to attack Pandanguo Village.