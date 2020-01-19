Rwanda: Rayon Thrash Espoir to Cut Gap On APR to Four Points

RAYON Sports returned to their winning ways with a thumping 3-0 win over Espoir on Saturday as they cut the gap on Rwanda Premier League leaders APR to four points.

The victory at Kigali Stadium meant that second-placed Rayon have 38 points from 18 matches, four adrift of APR who were held by Etincelles to a 1-all draw at Umuganda Stadium.

Etincelles rescued a point through Ramadhan Niyibizi in injury time despite being reduced to ten men in the 22nd minute after Jean-Bosco Akayezu was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on APR skipper Thierry Manzi.

Striker Innocent Nshuti had put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute.

Bizimana double inspires Rayon

Meanwhile, Yannick Bizimana was on the target twice with a finishing masterclass as Rayon bounced back following their goalless draw against AS Kigali last weekend.

The former AS Muhanga forward opened the scoring after just three minutes before doubling the home side's lead in the 39th minute. Midfielder Gilbert Mugisha netted the third goal with four minutes to clock.

"We did not even play our best football, but right now victory is what matters," said Kirasa in a post-match interview. "We must continue to work hard and build winning momentum."

Rayon will be up against Bugesera in their next match on February 9.

Sunday

Gasogi vs Muhanga

Gicumbi vs Police

Musanze vs Mukura

Sunrise vs Kiyovu

Saturday

Etincelles 1-1 APR

Rayon 3-0 Espoir

Heroes 0-0 Marines