Tanzania: Third Miner Declares Dispute With Tanzania Government

19 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — Another Canada-based company Montero Mining and Exploration is in dispute with the government over a repossessed retention mining licence.

This is the third company in less than a week to have declared a dispute with the government over mining licences.

In a statement on Friday, Montero Mining and Exploration (TSX-V: MON) said that it has delivered a Notice of Intent to Submit a Claim to Arbitration to the Attorney General of Tanzania in accordance with the 2013 Agreement for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments in the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between Canada and Tanzania.

According to the statement, the dispute arises out of certain acts and alleged omissions of Tanzania in breach of the BIT and international law, relating to Montero's investment in the Wigu Hill rare earth element project.

On Wednesday last week, a Canadian company Winshear Gold Corporation announced a similar move, followed by Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA), a mining company linked to United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. The Tanzanian Minerals Commission (TMC) chairman Prof Shukrani Manya has since Tuesday this week told The Citizen on telephone that government organs were working on the matter raised by the Canadian company.

As the government action is awaited, this Friday, the latest company to declare a dispute over the same matter, Montero said that it commenced exploration activities on the Wigu Hill project in March 2008 when it was held under Prospecting License. It subsequently, on advice from the Mining Commissioner, applied for a Retention License in 2014 and this was granted in 2015 and was valid for a period of 5 years.

In 2017, the government announced amendments to the Mining Act 2010, which abolished the legislative basis for the Retention Licence classification with no replacement classification and soon the Mining (Mineral Rights) Regulations 2018 cancelled all Retention Licenses issued prior to that date, which would cease to have any legal effect. The rights to all areas under Retention Licenses were immediately transferred to the government.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
Governance
East Africa
Company
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.