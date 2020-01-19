Kenyan International Shines On Aik Debut

19 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Eric "Marcelo" Ouma started life at his new Swedish club, AIK on a positive note as he provided an assist as they beat second-tier side Karlstad 2-0 in a pre-season friendly match at the Skytteholm Arena on Saturday.

The highly-rated left-back started the match with his team trailing 1-0 at the break. Felix Michel headed Sebastian Larsson's left corner in the 62nd minute to equalize and 10 minutes later, Ouma found Jasir Asani with a cutback into the box and the latter tapped in for the winner.

The former Gor Mahia defender expressed his joy on his debut.

"Happy to play and assist in the first game of the pre-season. We continue to work hard," he said.

Ouma officially joined the team late last year on a long-term deal after spending two seasons at third-tier side Vasalunds.

The Kakamega High School alumnus started his professional career at Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia in 2016 and moved to Georgia where he joined Kolkheti Poti.

He had a very short stint at Albanian side KF Tirana in Albania, before he joined Vasalunds before he got the big break to AIK.

