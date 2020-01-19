Kenya: Tear Gas As Demos Over Bad Roads Rock Embakasi South

Residents of Kware Ward in Embakasi South on Saturday blocked roads using boulders, lit bonfires and burnt tyres in a protest against their poor state.

The crowds from Mukuru-Kware and Kenya Builders also planted banana stumps and other vegetation on the roads and engaged police in running battles.

North Airport Road was one of those affected. The road is important as motorists use it to go to the General Service Unit and Administration Police training schools.

There is also a Kenya Army camp in the area.

NEGLIGENCE

The residents accused Ward Representative Rose Kula of negligence and failing to serve them.

They also accused MP Julius Mawathe of failing to implement road projects despite a budget they claimed was Sh70 million.

They further said the contractor stopped reporting to work six months ago and has never returned to the area.

The politicians were not immediately available for comment on the allegations.

TEAR GAS

Officers from Embakasi Police Station fired tears gas in their efforts to disperse the demonstrators.

The chaos forced closure of business as motorists sought alternative routes.

Police and volunteers later removed the barricades and put out the fires.