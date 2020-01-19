Kenya: Ulinzi Youth Down Jysa

19 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Ulinzi Youth are the new boys' champions in the Central region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom football tournament.

The Laikipia based side had to rally from behind in the thrilling encounter to beat 10-man Juja Youth Soccer Association (JYSA) from Thika 3-1 and lift the title for the first time on Sunday.

Brian Kafero, Emmanuel Lenkai and Kevin Onyango scored for Uninzi, while JYSA's consolation goal was scored by Clinton Shetara.

Defending champions Euronuts exited the competition in the group stages.

Unlike in the girls' finals, the boys event attracted masses and after a bright start by both sides, Shetara placed JYSA ahead with a cool finish in the 10th minute.

A hard-fighting Ulinzi twice came close to netting the equaliser, but they were denied by the post, before Kafero levelled the score with a 29th minute strike.

Four minutes later, Lenkai placed Ulinzi on the steering wheel after he beat goalkeeper Michael Boas from close range.

In attempts to level the score and fight for the title, JYSA made a substitution after the restart, Jack Lohidichi replacing scorer Shetara. But despite the early change, the Thika based side were the ones on the receiving end, goalkeeper Boas blocking Masinde's rebound in the 52nd minute.

Onyango placed the game beyond JYSA's reach in the 72nd minute when he scored a stunning goal from the corner-kick area.

And 10 minutes later, the Thika based side suffered a blow in their quest to reduce the deficit after they were reduced to 10-men.

Goalkeeper Boas was the culprit for handling the ball outside the box and with Jysa missing a reserve goalkeeper on the bench, captain David Kiarie took the goalkeeping duties.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.