Kenya: Ulinzi Youth Down Jysa

Ulinzi Youth are the new boys' champions in the Central region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom football tournament.

The Laikipia based side had to rally from behind in the thrilling encounter to beat 10-man Juja Youth Soccer Association (JYSA) from Thika 3-1 and lift the title for the first time on Sunday.

Brian Kafero, Emmanuel Lenkai and Kevin Onyango scored for Uninzi, while JYSA's consolation goal was scored by Clinton Shetara.

Defending champions Euronuts exited the competition in the group stages.

Unlike in the girls' finals, the boys event attracted masses and after a bright start by both sides, Shetara placed JYSA ahead with a cool finish in the 10th minute.

A hard-fighting Ulinzi twice came close to netting the equaliser, but they were denied by the post, before Kafero levelled the score with a 29th minute strike.

Four minutes later, Lenkai placed Ulinzi on the steering wheel after he beat goalkeeper Michael Boas from close range.

In attempts to level the score and fight for the title, JYSA made a substitution after the restart, Jack Lohidichi replacing scorer Shetara. But despite the early change, the Thika based side were the ones on the receiving end, goalkeeper Boas blocking Masinde's rebound in the 52nd minute.

Onyango placed the game beyond JYSA's reach in the 72nd minute when he scored a stunning goal from the corner-kick area.

And 10 minutes later, the Thika based side suffered a blow in their quest to reduce the deficit after they were reduced to 10-men.

Goalkeeper Boas was the culprit for handling the ball outside the box and with Jysa missing a reserve goalkeeper on the bench, captain David Kiarie took the goalkeeping duties.