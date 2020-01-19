Kenya: Nation FC Bow Out of FKF Cup

19 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Debutants Nation FC were eliminated from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup by Jericho Revelation going down 3-1 in a match played under sweltering heat at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

Victor Otieno opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Jericho and they held on to the lead until the 23rd minute when Nation levelled matters courtesy of a beautiful strike by Peter Bol.

Jericho came back much revitalized after the break and missed a couple of good goal scoring chances - Basil Kariuki and Bonventure Aise the culprits as Nation started crumbling under the constant attacks by Jericho.

Anthony Omondi fouled Aise inside the danger area and the latter converted from the spot to put Jericho in the lead once again. Nation made some changes bringing in Michael Ndungu for Titus Mbithi and Jeff Lidava coming in for James Tiku.

With five minutes left on the clock, Jericho Revelation captain Fredick Malo completed the job with the simplest of headers inside the box as Nation continued to struggle.

Nation coach John Wahome revealed the team struggled to compete in the second half due to the fact that they had not prepared well.

"We expected the tournament to kick off in February and were caught off guard when the fixtures were announced. We had only trained twice prior to this game and our fitness levels are not at par with our opponents. We have picked important lessons and will be a better side during the next edition," Wahome told Nation Sport on Sunday.

Jericho Revelation tactician Jairo Willis lauded the opponents and revealed they have plans already in place to strengthen the team ahead of the next round.

"We lost a key player in the first half to injury and that destabilized the team. Our opponents were a hard nut to crack in the first half and deservedly equalized but our half time pep talk changed things as we came back a better side," he said

"We are however still very weak especially offensively and have to add a number of players to make the team better. We will face tough opposition in the next round and have to prepare vey well," he added

Jericho now qualify for Round 32.

