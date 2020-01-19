Nigeria: Tetfund Unveils N4.9bn Projects in Balewa University

Bauchi — The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro yesterday unveiled four major projects at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi valued at N4.9 billion.

The executive secretary, also, disclosed that the fund would spend the sum of N1billion in 2020 to construct the perimetre fence of the Gubi Permanent site of the ATBU, Bauchi.

He revealed the plan at the unveiling yesterday, charging the lecturers at the institution to strengthen research development in Nigerian universities for growth and development of tertiary institutions in the country.

He listed the projects to include Central Laboratory Block and College of Medicine Phase II Gubi Campus, Clinical Complex College of Medicine, ATBU Teaching Hospital and Center for Science, Technology and Entrepreneurship Development, Tafawa Balewa.

At the inauguration, Bogoro said that TETFUND would be supporting universities to strengthen research documentations in all Nigeria's tertiary institutions.

He described good academic leadership as the backbone of success in all institutions while poor leadership negatively affects all professional progression and development.

He said: "TETFUND will fund 12 centres of excellence for innovative research in the six geopolitical zones with two centres each in each of the zones in the country. The centres will be promoted with special funds allocation in each of the zones.

"It is disheartening to discover that research are now tailored more on promotions and certifications rather than solving problems. This trend must change by employing quality renewed academic leadership and attitude.

"In the TETFUND budget for 2020, we are adding 50 percent of what we disbursed for research grants. We are budgeting this year the sum of 7.5 billion naira as against N5 billion earmarked for research grants last year.

"Research on problem solving suitable to our Nigerian content and environmental growth are the best option for industrial development. Nigerian universities are becoming stronger, competing with foreign universities in terms of quality research harvest and academic excellence. I am very happy to announce to announce to you that ATBU is one of the universities in the country that are in the forefronts of research," he said.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Prof Muhammad Abdulazeez commended the federal government through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for providing the necessary funding to execute these noble projects.