Zimbabwe: Solar-Powered Water Pumps for Kariba Villagers

19 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Villagers in Nyaminyami area of Kariba district will be getting water for four irrigation schemes from solar-powered pumps.

The projects are expected to be implemented from this month with funding from Save the Children Trust through its Greater Resistance for Optimal Women's Nutrition (GROWN) project.

Kariba district has a high rate of malnutrition, especially among children and women. This has resulted in some expecting mothers experiencing complications such as miscarriages.

The GROWN project will run for 18 months during which communities in four wards of Nyaminyami are expected to benefit.

More details to follow...

