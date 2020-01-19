South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for Missing Elderly Woman

press release

NELSPRUIT — The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga are looking for anyone who can assist in locating an 81-year-old woman who resides in Carolina.

Ntombana Linah Nkambule from Hillside farm in Carolina reportedly disappeared on Wednesday 15 January 2020.

Nkambule was last seen on 15 January 2020 and according to her granddaughter, Ms Velephi Sibongile Simelane, they went to bed that night at around 20:40. During the night Velephi was woken up by a sound of a banging door and she (Velephi) immediately went out to check. Velephi realised that her granny had gone out of the house and she tried to follow her whilst calling her but unfortunately the grandmother did not respond. She summoned others to assist her in searching for the old woman but all their efforts, after searching for two hours, did not yield any positive results.

The matter was then reported to police in Carolina and a file for missing person was opened hence the request.

When Ntombana Linah Nkambule disappeared, she was wearing a green jersey, brown faskot and grey tekkies.

The police investigation and search operation is still continuing. The police appeal to anyone with information that can assist to locate the missing old woman to contact Captain Ezekiel Mfana Msibi on 017 843 2107 or 082 318 9570 alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Members of the public can also send SMS's to 32211 or go to the nearest police station to report.