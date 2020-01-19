South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for Missing Elderly Woman

18 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

NELSPRUIT — The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga are looking for anyone who can assist in locating an 81-year-old woman who resides in Carolina.

Ntombana Linah Nkambule from Hillside farm in Carolina reportedly disappeared on Wednesday 15 January 2020.

Nkambule was last seen on 15 January 2020 and according to her granddaughter, Ms Velephi Sibongile Simelane, they went to bed that night at around 20:40. During the night Velephi was woken up by a sound of a banging door and she (Velephi) immediately went out to check. Velephi realised that her granny had gone out of the house and she tried to follow her whilst calling her but unfortunately the grandmother did not respond. She summoned others to assist her in searching for the old woman but all their efforts, after searching for two hours, did not yield any positive results.

The matter was then reported to police in Carolina and a file for missing person was opened hence the request.

When Ntombana Linah Nkambule disappeared, she was wearing a green jersey, brown faskot and grey tekkies.

The police investigation and search operation is still continuing. The police appeal to anyone with information that can assist to locate the missing old woman to contact Captain Ezekiel Mfana Msibi on 017 843 2107 or 082 318 9570 alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Members of the public can also send SMS's to 32211 or go to the nearest police station to report.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.