South Africa: Vehicle Thief Gets 8 Years Imprisonment

18 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 25-year-old man, Ogone Reginald Smith of Danielskuil was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment by the Danielskuil Regional court yesterday in connection with car theft.

On 19 December 2019, a Mazda Rustler belonging to a tuck shop owner was reportedly stolen.

Police received information and was immediately followed up. The stolen vehicle was recovered at a plot outside Danielskuil on 20 December 2019. The suspect was immediately arrested.

The case was thoroughly investigated by the Upington Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, leading to the conviction of the accused.

The accused was sentenced to eight years imprisonment without the option of a fine by the Danielskuil Regiobal Court yesterday. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The sentence has been welcomed by the Management of the SAPS in the Northern Cape. The sentence will serve as a deterrent to would be vehicle thieves.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.