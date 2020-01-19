South Africa: Vehicle Thief Gets 8 Years Imprisonment

press release

A 25-year-old man, Ogone Reginald Smith of Danielskuil was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment by the Danielskuil Regional court yesterday in connection with car theft.

On 19 December 2019, a Mazda Rustler belonging to a tuck shop owner was reportedly stolen.

Police received information and was immediately followed up. The stolen vehicle was recovered at a plot outside Danielskuil on 20 December 2019. The suspect was immediately arrested.

The case was thoroughly investigated by the Upington Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, leading to the conviction of the accused.

The accused was sentenced to eight years imprisonment without the option of a fine by the Danielskuil Regiobal Court yesterday. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The sentence has been welcomed by the Management of the SAPS in the Northern Cape. The sentence will serve as a deterrent to would be vehicle thieves.