South Africa: Suspect Part of Alleged Scamming Syndicate Arrested

press release

A man in his late 20's suspected of scamming unsuspecting women in Kuruman CBD, has been locked up yesterday following several robbery cases. Numerous cases of robbery were registered after men robbed more than three young women of their belongings. The suspect together with his accomplices would throw a money on the ground and unsuspecting victims would then pick up the money. After the victim picked up the money, the suspects would take the victims to a secluded area and rob them. The suspect and his accomplices, would tell the victim that they are police officials they are investigating a case where a certain person was robbed of his money.

The victim reported that she was busy in the local retail store in Kuruman, when she saw money laying on the ground in the store. She picked the money and immediately she was approached by the suspect and his accomplice who took her outside the store, robbed her of her hand bag, cellphone, bank card and cash.

The suspects fled the scene and were located in Vryburg, hence one suspect was apprehended by the assistance of police in Vryburg. His accomplices are still at large, however their arrest is imminent.

We are requesting anyone who might have fell victim of these syndicate to come to Kuruman police station for further assistance.

The suspect is expected to appear before Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of robbery.

The John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Commander Major General Johan Bean commended the partnership displayed by the Police in Kuruman and Vryburg, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.