Mozambique: Nyusi Names New Government

Nyusi names new government Most of President Nyusi's new government was named late today, with few new faces. Three key people retain their posts - Carlos Rosario as Prime Minister, Adriano Maleiane as Economy and Finance Minister, and Celso Correia (one of Nyusi's most trusted advisors) as Agriculture and Development Minister (dropping environment and taking on agriculture in a restructuring of two ministries).

Four other ministers remain in government. Max Elias Tonela remains Minerals Minister while João Osvaldo Machatine, named to Public Works less than a year ago, remains in post.

Two change posts: Carmelita Rita Namashulua moves from State Administration to Education and Carlos Mesquita moves from Transport to Industry. The two former top people in parliament, speaker Veronica Macamo and party bench head Margarida Talapa become Foreign and Labour ministers. Two unsuccessful Frelimo candidates for mayor of Beira join the government.

Appointed so far are: Prime Minister - Primeiro-Ministro: Carlos Agostino do Rosario (unchanged) Economy and Finance - Ministro de Economia e Financas: Adriano Afonso Maleiane (unchanged) Agriculture and Development - Ministro da Agricultura e Desenvolvimento Rural: Celso Ismael Correia Land and Environment - Ministra da Terra e Ambiente: Ivete Maibase (was national director of environment) These are a reshaping of Land, Environment and Development (Ministro da Terra, Ambiente e Desenvolvimento Rural) where Correia was Minister, and Agriculture and Food Security - Ministerio da Agricultura e Seguranca Alimentar Foreign - Ministro dos Negocios Estrangeiros e Cooperacao: Veronica Macamo (Verónica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo), was speaker of parliament Labour and Social Security - Ministra do Trabalho, Emprego e Seguranca Social: Margarida Adamugy Talapa (head of the Frelimo parliamentary bench) Defence - Ministro da Defesa Nacional: Jaime Bessa Augusto Neto (MP from Sofala and vice president of parliamentary agriculture commission; unsuccessful Frelimo candidate for mayor of Beira in 2013; did thesis on solid waste disposal in Beira) Interior - Ministro do Interior: Amade Miquidade Deputy Director General of the security services, SISE) Sea, Inland Water, and Fish - Ministra do Mar, Aguas Interiores e Pescas: Augusta de Fatima Charifo Maita (Directo-General of the Instituto Nacional de Gestao de Calamidades (INGC) and unsuccessful candidate for Mayor of Beira in 2018). Minerals and Energy - Ministro dos Recursos Minerais e Energia: Ernesto Max Elias Tonela (unchanged) Justice and Constitutional and Religious Affairs - Ministra da Justica, Assuntos Constitucionais e Religiosos: Helena Mateus Kida (Vice-Ministra do Interior) Health - Ministro da Saude: Armindo Daniel Tiago (Vice-Reitor para a Administracao e Recursos, Universidade Eduardo Mondlane; Medico Especialista em Endocrinologia) Education and Human Development - Ministra da Educacao e Desenvolvimento Humano: Carmelita Rita Namashulua (Ministra da Administracao Estatal e Funcao Publica) Industry and Commerce: Ministro da Industria e Comercio: Carlos Alberto Fortes Mesquita (Ministro dos Transportes e Comunicacoes) Transport and Communication - Ministro dos Transportes e Comunicacoes: Janfar Abdulai Science, Technology, Higher Education - Ministro da Ciencia e Tecnologia, Ensino Superior e Tecnico Profissional: Gabriel Ismael Salimo (Mathematics lecturer at UEM: PhD in Informatics from Universidade Fernando Pessoa, Porto.) Public Works and Water Resources - Ministro das Obras Publicas e Recursos Hidricos: João Osvaldo Machatine (unchanged; named minister March 2019; Housing - Habitacao - removed from Ministry) Culture and Tourism - Ministra da Cultura e Turismo: Eldevina "Kika" Materula (professional oboe player and driving spirit behind the highly praised Xiquitsi youth orchestra)

Unfilled posts - all deputy ministers and Ministro dos Combatentes Ministro da Administracao Estatal e Funcao Publica Ministro na Presidencia para os Assuntos da Casa Civil Ministro da Juventude e Desportos Ministro do Genero, Crianca e Accao Social Key parliamentary positions have also been filled: Speaker of parliament: Esperanca Bias (Minister of Mineral Resources until 2015, then took up her seat in parliament and since 2018 has chaired the Plan and Budget Commission) Head of Frelimo bench: Sergio Pantie (deputy to Margarida Talapa, leaving to become Labour Minister). Deputy head will be Lucinda Malema.

Head of Renamo bench: Viana Magalhaes (head of Renamo President Momade's office) Rain and war block Cabo Delgado Torrential rain during more than two weeks has cut off northern Cabo Delgado, while the civil war continues. The main - and only reasonable - road from Pemba north to the gas developments of Palma runs through Macomia to Mocimboa da Praia. But on 28 December flood waters washed out pillars causing several sections of a major bridge over the Montepuez river in Quissanga district to collapse. Two days later the rains also washed out a bridge over the Messalo river on the same road, in Muidumbe district. The normal distance from Pemba to Palma by the washed out bridge is 400 km. The only route open at the moment goes a long way inland via Montepuez and Mueda; it is 600 km long of which 200 km is dirt, and is passible only by large 4X4 vehicles. Attempts are being made to bypass the Montepuez river bridge but that will take at least two more weeks.

Palma airport has re-opened and at least three companies are offering flights between Pemba and Palma. Flooding on the Messalo river also swept away a pylon on the electricity transmission line running from Macomia to Ouasse on Monday (13 Jan). Power to the districts of Muidumbe, Nangade, Mueda, Mocimboa da Praia and Palma was cut and is unlikely to be restored until Tuesday. (Noticias 16 Jan) The EDM northern director of transmission, Felisberto Uissitomo, said the material and equipment needed to cross the swollen Messalo has been mobilised.

Vehicles cannot reach the site of the fallen pylon. All the cables and other equipment needed must be carried on porters’ heads for about ten kilometres. There are also security concerns as the site is within an area that has been affected by insurgent raids. Guerrillas last week attacked a Land Cruiser near Chapa village in Mueda district on the road from Mueda town to Montepuez - the only open road from Pemba to Palma. (Carta de Mocambique 17 Jan) No one was killed or injured in the attack, which was carried out by people wearing police uniforms, believed to have been stolen. This is the second attack in Mueda district; the first occurred in November in Nastengi village.

Last week's attackers are thought to be the same group which, a few days before, attacked Magaia village in Muidumbe district. Meanwhile three members of the defence and security forces in Mucojo administrative post, Macomia district were arrested by police. They are accuse