Nigeria: Electricity - Outage Rocks Maiduguri As Insurgents Destroy Power Line

19 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Power outage has persisted in Maiduguri and its environs after insurgents damaged power equipment belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), cutting the area off from the national grid since Friday.

The General Manager (Public Affairs) at TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Sunday said the incident affected the 330 kilovolt (kV) transmission line between Maiduguri and Damaturu.

The Damboa - Maiduguri 132kV transmission line was equally disconnected from the grid for some time for the same reason, the company said.

TCN said its engineers have located the fault on the Maiduguri - Damaturu line and has arranged to repair the line. "Bulk electricity would be restored to Maiduguri on or before Monday.

It pledged to continue to work to ensure bulk electricity transmission and grid expansion nationwide.

"The company wishes to use this opportunity to commend the NIgeria Armed Forces for their continued support especially in areas prone to insecurity," the statement noted.

TCN said it regretted the inconveniences caused by the menace to electricity consumers in the affected areas.

In 2019, the Molai transmission substation belonging to TCN in Maiduguri was also affected where vehicles were destroyed and some equipment in the substation affected.

