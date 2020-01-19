Sudan: Tawer Lauds Sudanese-German Relations

19 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer, has lauded the historical relations between Sudan and Germany.

The German Ambassador of in Khartoum, Ulrich Klockner, said in a press statement following his meeting with Tawer in the Republican Palace, Sunday that a member of the Transitional Council during his planned visit to Germany will meet with members of the Federal Parliament "The Bund Stag.

The German Ambassador indicated that the government and people of his country are following with interest the developments in Sudan during and after the December Revolution, referring to the visit of the German Foreign Minister to Sudan in last September and his declaration of support for the transitional government.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.