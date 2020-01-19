Sudan: Tawer Lauds Sudanese-German Relations

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer, has lauded the historical relations between Sudan and Germany.

The German Ambassador of in Khartoum, Ulrich Klockner, said in a press statement following his meeting with Tawer in the Republican Palace, Sunday that a member of the Transitional Council during his planned visit to Germany will meet with members of the Federal Parliament "The Bund Stag.

The German Ambassador indicated that the government and people of his country are following with interest the developments in Sudan during and after the December Revolution, referring to the visit of the German Foreign Minister to Sudan in last September and his declaration of support for the transitional government.