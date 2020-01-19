Nigeria: Troops Arrest Arms Dealer in Kaduna

19 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army deployed to Operation Whirl Punch have arrested 50- year-old Ahmadu Mohammed, a suspected gun runner, and recovered 10 locally made rifles from him.

A reliable military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna that the suspected arms dealer was arrested at about 12:30pm on Friday.

The source said the man was arrested on his way to Pandogari in Niger State, to deliver the weapons to one Yunusa Madaki, a bandit on the wanted list of security agencies.

The source also said Mohammed had been supplying weapons to bandits and kidnappers terrorizing people in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

"Acting on a reliable information, soldiers trailed and intercepted the vehicle conveying the suspect.

"Following a search in and around the vehicle, 10 locally made rifles capable of firing 7.62 Millimeter North Atlantic Organisation (NATO) ammunition, were recovered.

"The arms were concealed in a sack containing beans chaff.

"During interrogation, the suspect claimed that the weapons were given to him by one Ali Makeri, manufacturer of the weapons, to deliver them to one Yunusa Madaki who resides at Shamuyabo village in Pandogari town.

"Madaki is a notorious bandit who has been on the wanted lists of security agencies." the source added.

The source disclosed that the suspect will be handed over to the Police after preliminary investigation and appealed to the public, to continue to provide useful information that will assist security agencies to apprehend such undesirable elements. (NAN)

