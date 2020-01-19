Sudan: Fever Claims Two Lives in Sudan's Red Sea State

19 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Haya / Agig — Two people have died, and hundreds of cattle have been struck by a fever - suspected to be a strain of malaria - in Sudan's Red Sea state, local representatives report.

The resistance committee in Haya told Radio Dabanga that in addition to the two deaths, several more people in the area have been infected over the past two days.

At least 21 cattle have died, and about 200 cows aborted in Agig locality in the state, the federal Ministry of Health has confirmed.

In a statement last week, the resistance committees said that six of the patients were hospitalised at Port Sudan Teaching Hospital, while other cases remained in the region. They also indicated that the initial diagnosis proved that the cases are associated with strains of malaria.

Sudan has been facing various disease outbreaks in the past months, including cholera, dengue fever, Rift Valley fever (RVF), chikungunya, and malaria, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported in its latest Sudan Situation Report in December.

