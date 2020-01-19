Somalia: Somali Parliament Speaker Meets With UNDP Delegation

The speaker of Somalia's Federal parliament Mohamed Mursal Abdirahman has held a meeting with a high-level delegation from the United Nations Development Project [UNDP].

Mursal and the UNDP visiting officials discussed a range of issues, including the current situation in the country, politically and security as well as the upcoming elections.

The house speaker highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Somali government and the UN agency on the country's future goals.

The UN has an office in Mogadishu [UNSOM] which is supporting Somalia in many areas, including humanitarian, peace and state-building processes.