Somalia: Somali Parliament Speaker Meets With UNDP Delegation

19 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The speaker of Somalia's Federal parliament Mohamed Mursal Abdirahman has held a meeting with a high-level delegation from the United Nations Development Project [UNDP].

Mursal and the UNDP visiting officials discussed a range of issues, including the current situation in the country, politically and security as well as the upcoming elections.

The house speaker highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Somali government and the UN agency on the country's future goals.

The UN has an office in Mogadishu [UNSOM] which is supporting Somalia in many areas, including humanitarian, peace and state-building processes.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.