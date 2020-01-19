Somalia: Galmudug Lawmakers Approve New Presidential Electoral Commission

19 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The lawmakers of Galmudug state of Somalia have on Sunday approved a new electoral commission appointed by the House speaker Mohamed Nur Ga'al.

The 13-member committee will spearhead the election of the state president and his deputies which is expected to take place in Dhusamareb town in the coming weeks.

Galmudug state is in the journey to new leadership following months of a delayed election due to the political wrangles between the stakeholders and the Somali Federal Government.

Last Friday, regional MPs comprising of 89 members elected Mohamed Nur Ga'al as the new speaker and his first and second deputies, a move that paves the way for presidential polls.

