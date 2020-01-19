Somalia: Hirshabelle State of Somalia Wants All NGOs to Renew Registration

19 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Hirshabelle state of Somalia has directed all Non-Governmental Organizations operating in its territory to register afresh.

The authorities gave 31st January as the deadline for the exercise failure in which action will be taken from culprits.

According to regional state officials, the process will help in the establishment of a correct number of organizations involved in aid and relief efforts in the area whereas projects undertaken this year.

Statement from Ministry of planning said they are looking forward to improving services to avert natural calamities that affected the state including flooding last year.

More than ten people among them regional officials were killed when the boat they were traveling in capsized.

With financial support from the Federal government canals and dams to divert river Shabelle water during heavy raining is expected to be implemented in the agricultural reach city of Beledweyn.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
East Africa
NGO
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.