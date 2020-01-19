Somalia: Hirshabelle State of Somalia Wants All NGOs to Renew Registration

The Hirshabelle state of Somalia has directed all Non-Governmental Organizations operating in its territory to register afresh.

The authorities gave 31st January as the deadline for the exercise failure in which action will be taken from culprits.

According to regional state officials, the process will help in the establishment of a correct number of organizations involved in aid and relief efforts in the area whereas projects undertaken this year.

Statement from Ministry of planning said they are looking forward to improving services to avert natural calamities that affected the state including flooding last year.

More than ten people among them regional officials were killed when the boat they were traveling in capsized.

With financial support from the Federal government canals and dams to divert river Shabelle water during heavy raining is expected to be implemented in the agricultural reach city of Beledweyn.