Zimbabwe: Hookers Bash Soldier for Non-Payment of Service

A member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) who was in the habit of engaging commercial sex workers and fleeing without paying for services was left nursing injuries after two women teamed up and gave him a thorough beating recently.

One of the ladies has since appeared in court facing assault charges and was remanded in custody.

Tapson Muchena, 30, stationed at 4.2 infantry battalion was left nursing a deep cut above his left eye after being struck with an empty beer bottle during the scuffle with commercial sex workers.

However, one of his attackers, Muchaneta Zimbeva, 21, appeared in court and pleaded guilty before Masvingo magistrate Mboniosi Ndlovu.

Mucheneta who is not a first time offender was denied bail after the State applied for time to check on her previous convictions.

Prosecutor Innocent, Mbambo told the court that on 7 December last year, Zimbeva with a fellow sex worker, Loveness Mujuru who is still a large, approached Muchena who was drinking beer at a local bar and accused him of not paying sexual favours offered by Mujuru.

Court was told that a misunderstanding arose leading to Mujuru attacking Muchena with a beer bottle on his left eye while Zimbeva slapped the soldier several times on the face before removing her high-heeled shoes, which she used to strike the now hapless Muchena all over the body.

The soldier sustained a swollen face and a deep cut on his left eye as a result of the assault.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Zimbeva while investigations are still underway on the whereabouts of Mujuru.