Zimbabwe: 14 Killed in Bus, Truck Collision

19 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Fourteen people died on the spot when a General Bande bus collided, head-on, with a haulage truck near Shamu village along the Harare-Mutare highway yesterday after- noon.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night confirmed the accident.

"Fourteen people died on the spot while 40 others sustained various injuries after an accident at the 218km peg along Harare-Mutare road. The injured have since been taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said preliminary investigations indicate that the bus driver was speeding and the accident occurred as he was overtaking another vehicle.

