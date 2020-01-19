Nigeria: Again, Fire Guts School Dormitory in Anambra

19 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

Fire incident occurred at Loretto Special Science School, Adazi Nnukwu, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State yesterday, gutting part of the school's dormitory.

THISDAY gathered that the fire began at about 7:30 p.m. in one of the dormitories housing students in the school's Red House.

Despite a short delay by men of the Anambra State Fire Service, in arriving the scene, THISDAY learnt that the fire was put off at about 9 p.m, preventing it from escalating into other parts of the school.

The State Police Command confirmed the incident, though stated that no life was lost in the inferno.

In a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the command said: "On 17/01/ 2020 at about 7:30pm, there was fire incident at Loretto Special School of Science Adazi Nnukwu in Anaocha L.G.A of Anambra State .

"The fire incident occurred upstairs of Red House Hostel/Dormitory within the premises of the school compound. As a result, many properties were damaged by the inferno.

"Following the distress call, police patrol team led by a Divisional Police Officer, Neni Division, Mr. Asadu Uchechukwu immediately rushed to the scene and alerted Fire Service Department, which equally responded and put off the fire."

The cause of the fire was not immediately ascertained as at press time, according to the statement.

Mohammed said the State Police Commissioner, John Abang had ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In Onitsha a week ago, another school, Patterson College had also had its dormitory gutted by fire. But unlike Loretto, one student who did not join others during the devotion, but stayed back in the dormitory was burnt to death.

