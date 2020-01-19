Tanzania: Attacks On Children On Rise - Police Boss

With cases of violence against children escalating in the country, authorities in Kagera Region are investigating incidents in which three children were killed in different incidents, including a two year old boy who accidentally relieved himself on his bed while sleeping and was later killed.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi said the child, Bahati Juma, a resident of Kazingati village, in Ngara District was allegedly killed by his father identified as Juma Daniel (30), after burning his buttocks.

He explained that Daniel had married another wife, Emiliana Juma after divorcing the child's mother. He said that on the night of December 27, last year the child accidentally relieved himself on his bed while asleep.

Daniel was allegedly annoyed by the act and punished the child by burning his buttocks using a hot object.

The child sustained severe injuries and died on January 14, this year.

The suspect was arrested and he will be arraigned when investigations are completed, he said, strongly warning adults against perpetrating gender violence against children.

Mr Malimi told the 'Sunday News' that police in Missenyi District are investigating an incident related to a grisly incident whereby a three-year old boy was hacked to death by his stepfather.

He said the sad incident happened on new year's day, naming the suspect as Leonard Kishenya (36) a resident of Missenyi District's Katorelwa village.

He recounted that Kishenya and his wife, identified as Domina Andrew (30) celebrated by drinking heavily t a local pub. The couple returned home late at night but a fight ensued and Domina fled, leaving behind her child.

The next morning, Domina returned home only to find the child, identified as Caren Crispine (3) hacked and dismembered but the suspect had vanished.

She reported the matter to the village chairman who in turn informed the police and a massive manhunt was conducted. The suspect who was arrested while hiding in a nearby village will be arraigned after completion of investigations, he said.

Mr Malimi further said that Ismail Hamis (7), a Standard One pupil at Kishanda Primary School, in Muleba District was abducted by unknown people while returning from school.

He was not seen alive until November 16, last year when his decaying body was found buried in a banana plantation owned by Coretha Francis (54), a resident of Ihunge village, in Kishanda Ward.

Mr Malimi said an irate mob organized themselves and assaulted the suspect (Coretha) burning her inside her house.