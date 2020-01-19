Rwanda: Kagame to Attend UK-Africa Investment Summit

President Paul Kagame (file photo).
19 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame is expected in London for the UK-Africa Investment Summit that starts on Monday, which will be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The summit will also be attended by several African heads of state.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Kagame, besides attending the summit's opening, will participate in a trade and investment session alongside presidents Peter Mutharika of Malawi and Alpha Condé of Guinea, as well as the UK Secretary for International Trade, Liz Truss.

"During the Summit, Rwanda and the World Bank will launch a 3-year, fixed-rate, RWF-denominated bond worth US$40 million at the London Stock Exchange," reads part of the statement from the Office of the President.

The high level summit will bring together businesses, governments and international institutions from Africa and the UK to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across the African continent.

Companies operating in Rwanda attending the Summit include Bank of Kigali, Urwibutso, Mara Phones, Rwanda Finance Ltd (KIFC), Ampersand, Cogebanque, Africa Improved Foods, and Water Access Rwanda.

UK is the second largest foreign investor in Rwanda with $448 million invested in the last four years in different sectors.

Speaking last week ahead of the summit, Jo Lomas, the UK High Commissioner to Rwanda said that her country aims to create lasting partnerships that are going to deliver investments, jobs and growth.

