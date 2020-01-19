South Africa: Uganda Airlines All Set to Fly to Johannesburg Soon

Kampala — Uganda's national carrier, Uganda Airlines, has made it official that it will unveil direct flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, soon.

The development will see the airline grow its network of direct flights out of its hub at the Entebbe International Airport. Presently, the airline serves nine destinations across East Africa.

The southern Africa route will be served with a CRJ900, featuring a dual class cabin layout of Business - 12 seats - and Economy - 66 seats - capable to serve the route even on a nonstop basis.

Meanwhile, following the delivery of Airbus A330-800neo this year will carrier also unveil direct flights to London, Dubai, Guangzhou and Mumbai.