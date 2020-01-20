Libya - Haftar Loyalists Block Oil Exports Amid Cease-Fire

Photo: President of Russia
A gathering of participants at Libyan peace talks in Berlin on January 19, 2020.
18 January 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The national oil company says crude output will drop by two-thirds and warned the militants were costing the Libyan people $55 million a day. The blockade came on the eve of a major peace conference in Berlin.

Militants and activists loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar on Saturday blocked oil exports from the country's key ports, despite a temporary truce between Haftar's forces and the rival United Nations-backed government based in Tripoli.

Protesters barred an oil tanker from docking at the Hariga port off Tobruk, several news agencies reported.

Tribal groups, meanwhile, seized several large export terminals along the eastern coast as well as southern oil fields over the past two days.

The National Oil Company (NOC) said that this will cause the country's daily output to plummet from 1.3 million barrels to 500,000, costing about $55 million a day and cause the firm massive losses.

"The oil and the oil facilities belong to the Libyan people. They are not cards to be played to solve political matters," said NOC chairman Moustafa Sanalla.

A spokesman for Haftar's forces responded that the blockade was "purely a popular decision. It was the people who decided this."

Peace talks are scheduled to take place in Berlin on Sunday between Haftar and the head of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Despite this, groups close to Haftar had been calling for the oil blockade to protest Turkey's military intervention on behalf of the GNA.

Erdogan refuses to withdraw troops

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he would not be deterred and withdraw his forces from Libya.

"Turkey will continue to stay in Libya until the legitimate government is brought to safety," Erdogan said in Istanbul. In an article published by Politico on Saturday, the Turkish president warned that the GNA's failure would increase the threats of terrorism and irregular migration across the region.

A day earlier, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell implied that EU countries might also send soldiers to monitor the cease-fire.

"If there is a cease-fire in Libya, then the EU must be prepared to help implement and monitor this cease-fire possibly also with soldiers, for example as part of an EU mission," Borrell told German magazine Der Spiegel.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host Haftar, GNA leader Fayez al-Sarraj, and representatives from ten other countries including Turkey, Russia, France, and the US in an effort to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in Libya.

Libya has been experiencing periods of civil war since it held elections in 2014. The conflict has claimed nearly 8,800 lives.

(AP, AFP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Libya
Business
Petroleum
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.