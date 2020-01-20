Rwanda: RPF Cadres to Build Over 3,000 Toilets in Northern Province

20 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Members of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) women and youth leagues from Northern Province over the weekend launched a month-long hygiene campaign that will see 3,335 toilet units built for vulnerable households.

Having decent toilets continues to be a challenge for a number of households in many parts of Burera and Musanze districts due to rocky soil associated with volcanic eruptions.

Besides rocky surface, residents find it hard to find soil to make the required wattle to build the toilets which therefore comples them to get soil from other parts.

This problem pushed members of RPF from women and youth leagues to weigh in through the hygiene campaign which was unveiled in Cyanika Sector from Burera district and the campaign will cover all the districts of the province, according to officials.

"RPF Inkotanyi always strives to ensure that every Rwandan lives a decent life; that's the main reason we just need these residents to have appropriate toilets for them to preserve hygiene," said Leonie Mujawayezu, the chairperson of the RPF Women League in the province.

"Every organ of the party will get involved for our initiative to be successful; we are envisaging to build a total of 3,335 toilet units across the province and we will always ensure every household has an appropriate toilet since the women and youth leagues are represented to grassroots level," She added

Speaking to The New Times, Robert Byiringiro the chairperson of Youth league in the province stressed that youth were ready to use their strength to deliver on this promise.

Beneficiaries upbeat

Marie Mujawamungu, from Butete cell, Cyanika sector in Burera district was among the first beneficiaries and she gave a testimony of how she could not welcome any visitor at home because she did not have a toilet.

"I feared they may need a toilet which I have never had due to the fact that was so expensive to build one due to the nature of our soil," she said, thanking the party members for the gesture.

Northern Province Governor, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi commended the initiative by the party members saying that the initiative is part of the government strategy to foster citizens' wellbeing and their inclusive development.

Gatabazi is also the chairperson of RPF in the province.

Besides the hygiene campaign, the leagues have also launched a separate drive meant to promote girls' rights.

