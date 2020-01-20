Rwanda: Kigali City Starts Operating Under New Structure

20 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Since the start of January this year, the City of Kigali (CoK) began to operate as one entity, in accordance with the reforms that were passed last year.

This was confirmed by the city mayor, Pudence Rubingisa during an exclusive interview last week on Friday.

The reforms, which according to the ministry of local government, are aimed at bringing in more efficiency to deliver better for the Kigali city residents.

The reformed were approved by parliament and gazetted at the end of July 2019 and are most specifically looking to cut down on bureaucracy with local authorities in the city.

Under the law, legal personalities of all the three districts of the city were scrapped, making the CoK the only office that decides what is done in all areas of the capital.

Other changes include the reduction of city councillors from 33 to 11, six of them are elected and others appointed by the President.

"The City of Kigali has started operating as one entity as stipulated by the new law governing the City of Kigali," said Rubingisa, adding that the remaining orders are being finalised for approval by the relevant institutions, he added.

"The city council has already passed the internal rules and regulations governing the operations of the council and the city executive," he said.

Formerly, Kigali City and each of her three districts - Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo - used to have different planning and budgeting, which according to Shyaka, used to hinder planning and implementation of several projects.

What is still in the pipeline?

Among the orders that are yet to be released include a Prime Minister's order that will appoint the executive organs of the districts comprised of the District Executive Administrator and the Deputy District Executive Administrator, who must include at least one woman in each district.

Their responsibilities include managing daily activities of the district in accordance with the law. They will be assisted by a security committee and a corporate services division focused on delivering the city's services to citizens.

According to article 47 of the new law, district executive administrators have to be appointed before the end of this month (January).

Other notable appointments to be announced soon include one for the new post- City Manager. He/she has the responsibility to head staff members of the City of Kigali and monitor their management among others.

On the other hand, members of the executive committee of villages and councilors for sectors and cells of the City of Kigali in office will carry on with their duties until the next election cycle for local government organs.

Read the original article on New Times.

