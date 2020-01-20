Kenya: Dennis Oliech Retires From Football

Former Kenya international striker Dennis Oliech has officially retired from football after failing to nail a move to any Kenyan Premier League (KPL) club.

Oliech had hoped of being signed by one of the KPL clubs notably Wazito or Bandari, but with less than two weeks to the end of January transfer window, the veteran striker has decided to hang his boots after the two clubs and none in the league failed to show any interest in his services.

"I have officially retired from playing football and will venture into business. I had stated when I left Gor Mahia that I would bounce back by joining Wazito or Bandari, but nothing is forthcoming and that is why I have not seen any need to continue. I have retired both international and at a club level," he said in an interview with Nation Sport.

He also revealed that he arrived at the decision after seeing the fortunes of Kenyan football dwindle given the current financial crisis bedevilling the league.

"Kenyan football is on its deathbed and that is evident by the go slows and walkovers in the league. Why can't KPL management stand strong yet even before SportPesa came, the league was running. The officials have personal interests and are only playing politics in the name of lamenting over sponsorship," he added.

Oliech, who also said he is not interested in pursuing a coaching career as other footballers, revealed he will soon start an agency business where he will use his fame in various countries to search for greener pastures for younger players.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I will be an agent for young talented footballers so as to enable them get clubs in Europe. I'm not interested in coaching as I feel I have done enough in playing and now time to help others grow their talents by ensuring they join good clubs," he added.

Considered one of the most decorated player in Kenyan football, Oliech, who retired from playing international football in 2016 would in January 2019 join Gor Mahia on a two-year contract becoming the highest paid player.

The contract would end unceremoniously eight months later when he was shown the door by K'Ogalo after failing to attend training sessions and claims that he intended to vie for the then vacant Kibra parliamentary seat.

Oliech played for Harambee Stars for over a decade and is the second time all time top scorer with 35 goals, one shy of Ouma Chege who played for the Harambee Stars in 80s.

The former Mathare United striker also turned out for Al-Arabi in the Middle East, Nantes, Auxerre and Ajaccio in France at club level.