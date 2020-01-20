Nigeria: AfDB to Invest U.S.$250 Million in Water, Sanitation in FCT

The African Development Bank (AfDB), has stated its intention to invest $250 million in the Federal Capital Territory Water and Sanitation Integrated project, aimed at improving water supply and sanitation in the satellite towns.

The Senior Director of African Development Bank, Mr. Ebrima Faal, made the revelation in Abuja at the weekend when he led a six-man delegation to the office of the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu on a courtesy visit.

Faal also disclosed that the bank would invest in the development of the Abuja Technology Village, adding that a number of studies are ongoing in various components of the integrated project including ICT, fashion and infrastructural development.

He expressed satisfaction that over 20,000 hectares of land have been made available for the development of the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) for job creation and poverty reduction in the nation's capital, stressing that the bank would work with co-financiers to achieve the objectives.

"Giving the nature of the budget, both in terms of water and sanitation, we are thinking of working together with the Climate Funds, the Great Climate Funds to come in as co-financiers," he said.

Faal commended the FCT Administration for the provision of land where the corporate office of the bank was built, just as he described the gesture as a fruitful partnership.

In her response, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, assured the delegation that the administration would support all projects that would be beneficial to the residents of the territory, adding that integrated farming programme in the satellite towns would be pursued vigorously by the administration.