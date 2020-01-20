Nigeria: Nimasa Posts N16 Billion to Consolidated Account

20 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has disclosed that the agency remitted about N16 billion into the federal government consolidated account in 2019.

He said the agency was able to generate the amount from the new improved ship registry, which accounted for increased ship tonnage and the annual maritime forecast.

The DG made the disclosure at the agency's Corporate Dinner and Merit Awards organised in Lagos at the weekend.

"This accounts for the N16 billion it contributed to the nation's consolidated revenue account as at October 2019," he added.

He said NIMASA's achievements were only made possible by a dedicated staff, members who have improved the agency's image and perception.

He listed some feats as the introduction of final billing system, which has crashed vessels' bill clearance time to 14 days, thereby improving vessel turnaround time, reducing dwell time and incidental demurrage, as well as recovering more revenue for the government.

Stressing the need to recognise and appreciate the NIMASA staff and other industry stakeholders for the agency's progress so far, he insisted that much still needed to be done. However, "government will continue to support the maritime sector because on it rests opportunities for wealth creation and economic growth."

Meanwhile, a terminal operator based in the Apapa Port, APMT, has emerged the Most Compliant ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security) Onshore Facility 2019.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.