Nigeria: Nimasa Posts N16 Billion to Consolidated Account

Lagos — Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has disclosed that the agency remitted about N16 billion into the federal government consolidated account in 2019.

He said the agency was able to generate the amount from the new improved ship registry, which accounted for increased ship tonnage and the annual maritime forecast.

The DG made the disclosure at the agency's Corporate Dinner and Merit Awards organised in Lagos at the weekend.

"This accounts for the N16 billion it contributed to the nation's consolidated revenue account as at October 2019," he added.

He said NIMASA's achievements were only made possible by a dedicated staff, members who have improved the agency's image and perception.

He listed some feats as the introduction of final billing system, which has crashed vessels' bill clearance time to 14 days, thereby improving vessel turnaround time, reducing dwell time and incidental demurrage, as well as recovering more revenue for the government.

Stressing the need to recognise and appreciate the NIMASA staff and other industry stakeholders for the agency's progress so far, he insisted that much still needed to be done. However, "government will continue to support the maritime sector because on it rests opportunities for wealth creation and economic growth."

Meanwhile, a terminal operator based in the Apapa Port, APMT, has emerged the Most Compliant ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security) Onshore Facility 2019.