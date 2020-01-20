Nigeria: Assault - FCTA Vows to Protect Health Workers

20 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has assured health workers in all public hospitals in the territory of adequate security, following the recent assault on a female medical doctor by aggrieved relatives of a patient.

The minister, who frowned at the act of lawlessness stressed that such is not acceptable in public health institutions in the nation's capital.

Aliyu made the commitment when members of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Abuja branch protested the attack on a female medical doctor at the Maitama District Hospital Abuja by relatives of a patient who died while under the care of the hospital.

"We will provide first grade security to all health workers in the territory because your service is for humanity. We appreciate your patience, we appreciate your understanding and the fact that you didn't take the law into your hands," she said.

Earlier, the chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, Abuja branch, Dr. Philips Ekpe, expressed dismay over the manner health workers are being assaulted in public hospitals across the territory while carrying out their lawful duties.

He said the association has condemned in strong terms the frequent abuse, assault, molestation and threat to the life of doctors and other health workers in FCT hospitals by patients and relatives.

