Nigeria: NPFL - Plateau Utd Crush Adamawa 5-0 to Climb Back to the Top

Plateau United crushed visiting Adamawa United 5-0 in Jos yesterday to regain the top spot of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) .

The Jos team leapfrogged Lobi Stars and Rivers United to climb back to the summit.

Plateau who began the day third place, knew a win for them could send them to the top spot so long as Lobi did not win at home against Dakkada.

Ibrahim Mustpaha got the 2017 champions in front on 18 minutes, before Oche Ochowechi added the second seven minutes later.

Mustapha, a former Enyimba forward grabbed his brace five minutes before the break, when he was beautifully sent clear by Sunday Anthony.

Maikaba's men resumed with more hunger, in a bid to put behind disappointing results of the four previous match-days. Uche Onwuasoanya and substitute Abba Umar completed the rout with goals in the 65th and 90th minute to cap what was an amazing afternoon for the Jos side.

In yesterday's other Match-day 16 clashes, Lobi Stars were held goalless at home in Makurdi by new comers Dakkada. Rivers United on the other hand are playing away to Jigawa Golden Stars this afternoon.

Lobi Stars are now second on the log while Rivers United are third till the outcome of their game against Jigawa.

Sunshine Stars who also pulled a goalless draw with Kwara United in Ilorin complete the Top Four.

After going to Warri to claim a valuable away win consolidated with another win yesterday in Enugu. The Flying Antelopes defeated Abia Warriors in another Oriental Derby at the Cathedral.

The win has now lifted Rangers out of the relegation zone and are replaced there by defending champions Enyimba, who lost the second match in a row to FC Ifeanyiubah in Nnewi.

Elsewhere, FC Ifeanyi Ubah compounded the woes of eight time champions Enyimba International, with a 2-0 win over Fatai Osho's men. Uche Sabestian latched onto a loose ball in the Enyimba defence to draw first blood for the home side, eight minutes before the break, before Ikenna Cooper cemented the win with a header off Eric Oguocha's cross in the 66th minute.

MATCH-DAY 16

Plateau Utd 5-0 Adamawa

Rangers 3-1 Abia Warriors

Wikki 2-1 MFM

Pillars 2-0 Akwa Utd

Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Enyimba

Heartland 0-0 Katsina Utd

Lobi 0-0 Dakkada

Kwara Utd 0-0 Sunshine

TODAY

Nasarawa v Warri Wolves

Jigawa GS v Rivers Utd