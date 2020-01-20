Malawi: Mphepo Under Fire for Saying DPP to Punish Ungrateful Northerners

Chief presidential political advisor Francis Mphepo has come under intense fire for saying that governmentt will withdraw all development projects in the north because northerners are ungrateful.

Mphepo: Under fire for provoking northernors

President Mutharika has not visited the region on his usual 'thank you', rallies since the highly disputed May 21 elections.

In a clip circulating in various social media platforms, Mphepo says Mutharika has lined up a number of development projects in the north which would be withdrawn if people in the north continue to be ungrateful.

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has issued a hard hitting statement, condemning Mphepo, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administrative secretary, for his regionalistic remark.

"Our understanding as a party which selflessly fought for democracy in the country, is that he would differentiate between private resources, party resources and public resources," says the statement.

The party says the public resources does not belong to Mutharika but the people including those from the north.

Some people in social media platforms are asking Mutharika to fire Mphepo in both his public and party positions for promoting regionalism.

UTM's Saulos Chilima won more votes in the presidential election followed by Malawi Congress Party's Lazarus Chakwera and Mutharika was placed third in the presidential poll race.