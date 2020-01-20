Malawi: Police Arrest Prophetess Over Fake Resurrection

19 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested a self-proclaimed prophetess who claimed to have resurrected a teenage boy that died in a road accident in 2016.

The suspect, Aweje Tchaledi is in police custody while her son, known as prophet James Malewa, is still at-large.

The two suspects told a school teacher in Dedza that they had powers to raise the dead and to locate people who died in mysterious circumstances.

The teacher lost her 14-year-old son in the 2016 accident.

After being paid K50 000 , the suspects brought the teacher a 14-year-old boy, their relation, asserting that it was her son.

The boy was also claiming to be the teacher's son and said he was being kept in a mansion.

News of the resurrected boy went viral, including on social media, prompting the police to institute an investigation.

After being questioned, the boy revealed that he was not the teacher's son and had been instructed by Malewa and Tchaledi to pose as the woman's child.

The boy reportedly apologised to the teacher for his involvement in the scam.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.