Malawi: Police Arrest Prophetess Over Fake Resurrection

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested a self-proclaimed prophetess who claimed to have resurrected a teenage boy that died in a road accident in 2016.

The suspect, Aweje Tchaledi is in police custody while her son, known as prophet James Malewa, is still at-large.

The two suspects told a school teacher in Dedza that they had powers to raise the dead and to locate people who died in mysterious circumstances.

The teacher lost her 14-year-old son in the 2016 accident.

After being paid K50 000 , the suspects brought the teacher a 14-year-old boy, their relation, asserting that it was her son.

The boy was also claiming to be the teacher's son and said he was being kept in a mansion.

News of the resurrected boy went viral, including on social media, prompting the police to institute an investigation.

After being questioned, the boy revealed that he was not the teacher's son and had been instructed by Malewa and Tchaledi to pose as the woman's child.

The boy reportedly apologised to the teacher for his involvement in the scam.