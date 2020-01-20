Nigeria: Govt Poised to Promote Healthy Working Conditions

The federal government over the weekend said it is poised to promote healthy working conditions for Nigerian workers in line with International Labour Organisation standards.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, disclosed this in his address at a two-day Practical Workshop Session on Report Rendition on the Application of unratified Conventions and Recommendations held in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the director press, Charles Akpan, the Permanent Secretary, noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari recognised that a stable and harmonious industrial relation climate and decent work for all, are critical instruments for the realisation of the goal and targets of the 2020 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in term of creating more jobs, improving livelihoods and ensuring sustainable development in the country.

He recalled that in 2018 and 2019 the country was able to clear up the back-log of reports due on Ratified and Unratified Conventions within the specified period.

It is therefore the ministry's plan, according to him, to ensure that the report on Unratified Conventions is submitted as at when due.

The two-day Practical Workshop centred on Report Rendition on the Application of Unratified Conventions and Recommendations organised by the ministry in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Article 19 which provides that member states should "in respect of each such conventions and recommendations which it has not ratified, report to the Director General of the International Labour Office at appropriate intervals as requested by the governing body, the position of the law and practice of the federation and its constituent states, provinces and cantons in regard to the conventions, showing the extent to which effort has been given, or is proposed to be given, to any of the provisions of the conventions by legislation, administrative action, collective agreement or otherwise."